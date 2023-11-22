Rice vs. New Mexico November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (1-0) will play the New Mexico Lobos (1-1) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Rice vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Rice vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|297th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|5.6
|336th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
