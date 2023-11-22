The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) play the Grambling Tigers (2-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats make 38.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (48%).

The Bearkats are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 282nd.

The Bearkats put up 7.2 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Tigers allow (79.6).

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Sam Houston fared better at home last season, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Bearkats allowed 11 fewer points per game (53.2) than on the road (64.2).

Sam Houston made 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule