The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) match up with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSC.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSC

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 14 points, 4 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tre Jones averages 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George provides 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Clippers.

On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 23 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Clippers are getting 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game from Russell Westbrook this season.

Ivica Zubac is putting up 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0 assists per game. He is sinking 73.9% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Norman Powell is putting up 13.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Spurs vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Spurs Clippers 113.4 Points Avg. 113.9 125.9 Points Allowed Avg. 108.1 47.5% Field Goal % 48.9% 34.1% Three Point % 38.1%

