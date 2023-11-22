Spurs vs. Clippers November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) match up with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSC.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Spurs vs. Clippers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSSC
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games
- November 10 at home vs the Timberwolves
- November 18 at home vs the Grizzlies
- November 14 at the Thunder
- November 20 at home vs the Clippers
- November 12 at home vs the Heat
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.
- Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
- Keldon Johnson averages 14 points, 4 assists and 6 boards per contest.
- Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Tre Jones averages 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George provides 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Clippers.
- On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 23 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Clippers are getting 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game from Russell Westbrook this season.
- Ivica Zubac is putting up 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0 assists per game. He is sinking 73.9% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).
- Norman Powell is putting up 13.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Clippers
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|113.9
|125.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.1
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.