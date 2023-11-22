The San Antonio Spurs (3-11) will attempt to break a nine-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) on November 22, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Clippers.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream:

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.6% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, San Antonio has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Spurs' 110.3 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers give up.

When it scores more than 109.7 points, San Antonio is 3-6.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, putting up 113.9 points per game, compared to 105.5 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 122.4 points per game at home, and 126.5 away.

San Antonio is conceding fewer points at home (122.4 per game) than away (126.5).

At home the Spurs are collecting 30.1 assists per game, 2.8 more than on the road (27.3).

Spurs Injuries