The Los Angeles Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul George, Victor Wembanyama and others in this matchup.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSSW and BSSC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 18.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Wednesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.7.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama has dished out 1.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Wembanyama has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Keldon Johnson on Wednesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Johnson averages four assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +128) 3.5 (Over: +140)

Wednesday's points prop bet for George is 24.5 points. That's 2.8 fewer than his season average of 27.3.

He has grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game, 2.8 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

George has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

George has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

Kawhi Leonard's 23-point scoring average is 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Leonard's assists average -- five -- is 1.5 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

