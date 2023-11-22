Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - November 22
When the San Antonio Spurs (3-11) and Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) face off at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Devin Vassell will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSC
Spurs' Last Game
On Monday, the Clippers knocked off the Spurs 124-99, led by Paul George with 28 points. Keldon Johnson was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keldon Johnson
|22
|10
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Cedi Osman
|17
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Zach Collins
|12
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama's numbers for the season are 15.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.
- Vassell's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.
- Johnson is putting up 14.0 points, 4.0 assists and 6.0 boards per game.
- Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field.
- Tre Jones is putting up 9.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
