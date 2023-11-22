When the San Antonio Spurs (3-11) and Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) face off at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Devin Vassell will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSC

Spurs' Last Game

On Monday, the Clippers knocked off the Spurs 124-99, led by Paul George with 28 points. Keldon Johnson was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 22 10 5 1 0 2 Cedi Osman 17 5 1 0 0 2 Zach Collins 12 3 0 2 0 1

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama's numbers for the season are 15.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Vassell's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Johnson is putting up 14.0 points, 4.0 assists and 6.0 boards per game.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field.

Tre Jones is putting up 9.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

