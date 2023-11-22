How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will battle when the fourth-place Dallas Stars (12-4-1) host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at American Airlines Center.
The Stars matchup with the Golden Knights can be seen on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 47 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 39 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|17
|8
|9
|17
|16
|6
|51.4%
|Roope Hintz
|16
|7
|9
|16
|5
|1
|50%
|Jason Robertson
|17
|5
|10
|15
|16
|13
|-
|Matt Duchene
|16
|6
|9
|15
|5
|11
|57.1%
|Tyler Seguin
|17
|6
|8
|14
|7
|4
|55.1%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals conceded (only 2.5 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- With 64 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|19
|9
|11
|20
|7
|12
|59.3%
|Jack Eichel
|19
|7
|12
|19
|12
|19
|46.8%
|Shea Theodore
|19
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Mark Stone
|19
|5
|13
|18
|12
|20
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|19
|9
|4
|13
|11
|13
|33.3%
