How to Watch Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) take on the Tarleton State Texans (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
- Tarleton State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Texans sit at 273rd.
- The Texans record only 0.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Roadrunners allow (71.0).
- Tarleton State is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tarleton State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 63.6 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Texans were better in home games last year, ceding 60.6 points per game, compared to 74.3 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Tarleton State performed better in home games last season, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 3.6 threes per game and a 28.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 93-52
|Wisdom Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 86-63
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 66-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Wisdom Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.