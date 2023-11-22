The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) take on the Tarleton State Texans (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.

Tarleton State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Texans sit at 273rd.

The Texans record only 0.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Roadrunners allow (71.0).

Tarleton State is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tarleton State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 63.6 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Texans were better in home games last year, ceding 60.6 points per game, compared to 74.3 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Tarleton State performed better in home games last season, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 3.6 threes per game and a 28.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule