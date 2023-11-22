The Tarleton State Texans (3-2) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-4.5) 136.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-3.5) 135.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends

Tarleton State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Texans games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

CSU Bakersfield has covered once in four games with a spread this year.

All of the Roadrunners games have hit the over this year.

