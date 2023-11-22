The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Norse gave up to their opponents (43.9%).

Texas A&M-CC compiled a 20-1 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 48th.

The Islanders scored 16.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Norse allowed their opponents to score (63.5).

Texas A&M-CC put together a 20-6 record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 away.

The Islanders allowed fewer points at home (71.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.

At home, Texas A&M-CC drained 8.7 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than away (31.5%).

