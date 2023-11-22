The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) will play the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 318th 66.0 Points Scored 82.8 4th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 35.6 20th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 359th 4.4 3pt Made 8.5 60th 353rd 9.9 Assists 13.1 169th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

