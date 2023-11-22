The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) will look to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena, airing at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Texas Tech matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Villanova (-2.5) 130.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Villanova (-2.5) 130.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Tech compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Raiders were 7-5 ATS last year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Villanova covered 11 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 14 Wildcats games hit the over.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.