The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) play the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN Networks.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 69.6 224th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 114th 32.7 Rebounds 29.2 306th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.7 49th 186th 12.9 Assists 11.1 324th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 9.4 11th

