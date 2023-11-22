Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Seguin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Seguin has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 17 games this year, Seguin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Seguin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 17 Games 10 14 Points 2 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

