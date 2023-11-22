Wednesday's game features the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-4) squaring off at UTRGV Fieldhouse (on November 22) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 win for Oral Roberts, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Vaqueros suffered a 67-57 loss to Incarnate Word.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 77, UT Rio Grande Valley 71

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vaqueros put up 62.3 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing last season (262nd in college basketball). They had a -158 scoring differential and were outscored by 5.2 points per game.

With 65.5 points per game in WAC games, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 3.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.3 PPG).

The Vaqueros scored 61.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they fared better offensively, averaging 63.8 points per contest last year.

UT Rio Grande Valley gave up 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (71.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.