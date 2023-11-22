The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 163rd.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).
  • Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
  • West Virginia compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 76 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
  • West Virginia had an 11-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia posted 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 64.6.
  • Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.6.
  • At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

