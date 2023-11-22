Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's schedule has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those games is the Stanford Cardinal playing the Belmont Bruins.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 13 Florida State Seminoles vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Dollar Loan Center
- Location: Henderson, Nevada
How to Watch Florida State vs. Northwestern
- TV: FloHoops
No. 4 Stanford Cardinal vs. Belmont Bruins
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: Dollar Loan Center
- Location: Henderson, Nevada
How to Watch Stanford vs. Belmont
- TV: FloHoops
No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State
- TV: FloHoops
Penn State Lady Lions vs. No. 8 USC Trojans
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
How to Watch Penn State vs. USC
- TV: FloHoops
