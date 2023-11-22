Zach Collins and the San Antonio Spurs hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 124-99 loss to the Clippers, Collins totaled 12 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Collins, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-135)

Over 5.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.1 points per contest last year made the Clippers the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest last year, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per contest.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach Collins vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 28 12 3 0 1 0 2 10/29/2023 25 9 6 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.