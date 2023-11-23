Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders play in Week 12 on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks' 29 receptions have turned into 380 yards (42.2 per game) and three TDs. He has been targeted on 43 occasions.

Cooks has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0

Rep Brandin Cooks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.