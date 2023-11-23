CeeDee Lamb was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders starts at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday. All of Lamb's stats can be found on this page.

Lamb's season stats include 1013 yards on 74 receptions (13.7 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus six carries for 54 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 95 times.

CeeDee Lamb Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Cowboys have no other receiver on the injury list.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lamb 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 74 1,013 357 5 13.7

Lamb Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1

