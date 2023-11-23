CeeDee Lamb will be running routes against the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 12, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Lamb has posted 74 catches for a team-leading 1,013 yards and five TDs this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 95 occasions, and averages 101.3 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lamb and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamb vs. the Commanders

Lamb vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 69 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed five players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 258.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Commanders have given up 24 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL defenses.

Watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 88.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lamb with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lamb Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Lamb has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lamb has received 26.5% of his team's 358 passing attempts this season (95 targets).

He is averaging 10.7 yards per target (11th in NFL play), racking up 1,013 yards on 95 passes thrown his way.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has six total touchdowns this season (21.4% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

Lamb (14 red zone targets) has been targeted 21.9% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 151 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 TAR / 11 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 12 REC / 158 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.