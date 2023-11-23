With the Dallas Cowboys squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), is CeeDee Lamb a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lamb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb's 1,013 yards receiving (101.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted on 95 occasions, and has registered 74 receptions and five TDs.

In four of 10 games this year, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1

Rep CeeDee Lamb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.