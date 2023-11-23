Peruse the injury report for the Dallas Cowboys (7-3), which currently has seven players listed, as the Cowboys prepare for their matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-7) at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 23 at 4:30 PM .

The Cowboys enter this matchup after a 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in their last outing.

Last time out, the Commanders were beaten by the New York Giants 31-19.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status CeeDee Lamb WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Questionable Tyron Smith OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jayron Kearse S Back Doubtful Michael Gallup WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Terence Steele OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Gibson RB Toe Questionable Samuel Cosmi OT Chest Limited Participation In Practice Khaleke Hudson LB Back Questionable Efe Obada DE Tibia Out James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Cody Barton LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice De'Jon Harris LB Quad Out Jartavius Martin DB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Out Alex Armah RB Hamstring Out

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 372.3 yards per game) and total defense (second-best with 266.3 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.2 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been finding success on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking fifth-best in passing offense (255.5 passing yards per game) and second-best in passing defense (157.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Offensively, Dallas ranks 12th in the NFL with 116.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (109.2).

The Cowboys have forced 16 total turnovers (eighth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 10 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +6, the fifth-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13.5)

Cowboys (-13.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)

Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600) Total: 48.5 points

