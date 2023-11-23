Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
In the Week 12 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, will Dak Prescott get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Prescott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Prescott has 141 yards on 33 carries (14.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).
Dak Prescott Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
Rep Dak Prescott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.