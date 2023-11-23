Will Jake Ferguson get into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders come together in Week 12 on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson's 55 targets have led to 39 catches for 386 yards (38.6 per game) and four scores.

Ferguson has posted a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0

