Should you bet on Jalen Tolbert hitting paydirt in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which kicks off at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tolbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has racked up 134 yards receiving (16.8 per game) and one TD, hauling in 14 throws on 25 targets.

In one of seven games this season, Tolbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0

Rep Jalen Tolbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.