The Detroit Lions (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field.

The betting insights and trends for the Lions and Packers can be found in this article before they square off on Thursday.

Lions vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 7.5 47 -350 +275

Lions vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

The average total in Detroit's outings this year is 46.4, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3-0).

The Lions have won 87.5% of their games as moneyline favorites (7-1).

Detroit has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and won in each game.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played three games this season that have gone over 47 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Green Bay's outings this season is 41.9, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Packers have covered the spread five times this year (5-5-0).

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won three of those games.

Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +275 moneyline set for this game.

Lions vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 27.2 7 22.9 21 46.4 5 10 Packers 20.2 20 20.2 10 41.9 3 10

Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three games.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Lions are averaging 32.5 points per game in divisional contests, which is 0.1 more points per game than their overall season average (27.2 points per game). However, on defense, they are giving up more points per game in divisional games (23) compared to their overall season average (22.9).

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 43 points this season (4.3 per game), while the Packers have an even point differential.

Packers

In its past three games, Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

The Packers have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Packers are scoring more points in divisional matchups (22.7 points per game) than overall (20.2), but also allowing more in the division (26) than overall (20.2).

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 43 points this season (4.3 per game), while the Packers have an even point differential.

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.1 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 26.4 24.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 41.9 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 22.2 22.2 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

