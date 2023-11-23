With the Dallas Cowboys playing the Washington Commanders in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), is Luke Schoonmaker a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker's five receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 37 yards (4.6 per game) and two TDs.

Schoonmaker has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1

