The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) meet in the 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday, November 23. The Rebels are big favorites, by 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-10.5) 55.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Rebels have been favored by 10.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Mississippi State has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Ole Miss & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 Mississippi State To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

