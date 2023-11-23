Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 23
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) meet in the 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday, November 23. The Rebels are big favorites, by 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-10.5)
|55.5
|-430
|+330
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Memphis vs Temple
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Air Force vs Boise State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Missouri vs Arkansas
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Rebels have been favored by 10.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Mississippi State has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Ole Miss & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|Mississippi State
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.