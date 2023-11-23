Two streaking squads meet when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, winners of four in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games Texas A&M shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions ranked 278th.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies scored were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).

Texas A&M went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Penn State compiled an 18-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.7% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Nittany Lions ranked 355th.

The Nittany Lions put up 5.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

Penn State went 17-6 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged in away games (73.7).

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and away from home last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33% clip away from home.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Penn State averaged 75.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.4.

In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions conceded six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).

At home, Penn State drained 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule