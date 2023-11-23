Two streaking squads meet when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, winners of four in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • In games Texas A&M shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions ranked 278th.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies scored were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).
  • Texas A&M went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
  • Penn State compiled an 18-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Nittany Lions ranked 355th.
  • The Nittany Lions put up 5.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
  • Penn State went 17-6 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged in away games (73.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and away from home last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33% clip away from home.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Penn State averaged 75.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions conceded six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).
  • At home, Penn State drained 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Lehigh W 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center
11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 83-53 Bryce Jordan Center
11/17/2023 Morehead State W 74-51 Bryce Jordan Center
11/23/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/2/2023 Bucknell - Bryce Jordan Center
12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

