Texas A&M vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also taken four games in a row.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-6.5)
|136.5
|-310
|+245
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas A&M went 22-11-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 15 Aggies games went over the point total.
- Penn State went 20-12-0 ATS last year.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 32 times last year.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Bookmakers rate Texas A&M equally compared to the computer rankings, 25th-best in college basketball.
- The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
