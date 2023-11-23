Thursday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) versus the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Texas A&M. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Penn State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-2.1)

Texas A&M (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Texas A&M Performance Insights

Texas A&M put up 72.8 points per game and gave up 66.5 last year, making them 149th in the nation on offense and 71st defensively.

At 34.0 rebounds per game and 28.5 rebounds conceded, the Aggies were 54th and 39th in the country, respectively, last season.

Texas A&M was 221st in the country in assists (12.5 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Aggies were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.2) last year. They were 267th in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Defensively, Texas A&M was 300th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.3 last season. It was 120th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.0%.

Texas A&M took 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 65.5% of its shots, with 74% of its makes coming from there.

