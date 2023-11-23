Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Michael Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
