Should you wager on Tony Pollard scoring a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 590 yards (59 per game), with three touchdowns.

And Pollard has caught 33 passes for 209 yards (20.9 per game).

Pollard has had multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he found the end zone on the ground.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0

Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.