Thursday's contest features the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) and the UTEP Miners (3-2) squaring off at McArthur Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-57 win for heavily favored TCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 23.

The Miners head into this game on the heels of a 56-44 loss to Lamar on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP vs. TCU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 72, UTEP 57

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

UTEP has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 227) on November 11

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 18.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%

18.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG% Erin Wilson: 11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG% Mahri Petree: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Adhel Tac: 6.8 PTS, 36.7 FG%

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 66.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (189th in college basketball). They have a +12 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.