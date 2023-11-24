The Baylor Bears (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls put up 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Bears give up (67.0).

McNeese has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Baylor's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.

The Bears record 83.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 78.2 the Cowgirls allow.

Baylor has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.

McNeese has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 50.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Cowgirls give up.

The Cowgirls make 40.5% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule