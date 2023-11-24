Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big 12 going into Week 13 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Kansas State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-3 | 7-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: W 31-27 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kansas State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Iowa State

Iowa State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

2. Oklahoma

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

9-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 31-24 vs BYU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oklahoma jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Texas

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big 12: -165

-165 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 26-16 vs Iowa State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

4. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 43-30 vs Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oklahoma State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

5. Texas Tech

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 24-23 vs UCF

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

6. Kansas

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 31-27 vs Kansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

7. Iowa State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 26-16 vs Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Iowa State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

8. TCU

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 42-17 vs Baylor

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find TCU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

9. West Virginia

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 42-21 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find West Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

10. UCF

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 24-23 vs Texas Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UCF jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

11. Houston

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-7 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 43-30 vs Oklahoma State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Houston jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

12. BYU

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Oklahoma

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find BYU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

13. Cincinnati

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 42-21 vs West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cincinnati jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

14. Baylor

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 42-17 vs TCU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Baylor jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: West Virginia

West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.