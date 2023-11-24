Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Brazos County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.