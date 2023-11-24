Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Collin County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Frisco High School at Wichita Falls High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Texas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Longview , TX

Longview , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Anna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North Crowley High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25

2:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Allen High School