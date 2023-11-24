Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Decatur High School vs. Estacado High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have an exciting high school clash in Abilene , TX on Friday, November 24 (starting at 1:00 PM CT), with Estacado High School hosting Decatur High School.
Decatur vs. Estacado Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Abilene , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Dublin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canadian High School at Idalou High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wall High School at Roosevelt High School - Lubbock
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Stratford at New Deal High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wise County Games This Week
Paradise High School at Bushland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushland High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
