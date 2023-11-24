Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Ellis County, Texas this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
