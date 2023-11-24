Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Fannin County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Fannin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Timpson High School at Honey Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
