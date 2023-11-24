Liberty Hill High School will host Flour Bluff High School on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.

Flour Bluff vs. Liberty Hill Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Granger High School at Chilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

Roy Miller High School at Victoria West High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: TBA, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

