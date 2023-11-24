Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Franklin High School vs. Academy High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 24, Academy High School will host Franklin High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin High vs. Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Rogers High School at Tidehaven High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Brenham, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Robertson County Games This Week
Bremond High School at Falls City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Cedar Park, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.