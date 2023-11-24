Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Gilmer High School vs. Aubrey High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gilmer High School travels to face Aubrey High School on Friday, November 24 at 4:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gilmer vs. Aubrey Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Tyler, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Upshur County Games This Week
Harmony High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
