Gilmer High School travels to face Aubrey High School on Friday, November 24 at 4:00 PM CT.

Gilmer vs. Aubrey Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Choctaw, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Upshur County Games This Week

Harmony High School at Newton High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Lufkin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

