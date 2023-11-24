Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Granger High School vs. Chilton High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have an exciting high school game in Belton, TX on Friday, November 24 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Chilton High School hosting Granger High School.
Granger vs. Chilton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Belton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Falls County Games This Week
Tioga High School at Marlin High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Williamson County Games This Week
Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
