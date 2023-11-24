Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Harris County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hightower High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
