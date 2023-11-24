In 2A - action on Friday, November 24, Ganado High School will host Holland High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Holland vs. Ganado Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Brenham, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Industrial High School at Edna High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Bay City, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 28
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Rogers High School at Tidehaven High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.