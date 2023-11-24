Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Houston County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Houston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cooper High School at Garrison High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tenaha High School at Lovelady High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
