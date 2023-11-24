Houston vs. Montana November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (1-0) play the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Houston vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Montana Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Houston vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|2nd
|57.5
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|120th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|27.7
|351st
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|341st
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
